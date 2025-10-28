Arunachal partners with OIL for critical mineral exploration

In a major boost to India’s critical mineral development mission, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has entered into a strategic institutional partnership with Oil India Limited (OIL) for the exploration and development of critical minerals in the PHOP Block.

The agreement was led by Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul in collaboration with the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening India’s capacity to identify, evaluate, and develop critical mineral resources essential for the country’s energy transition and industrial growth.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dasanglu Pul said the collaboration aligns with the Government of India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision by promoting a robust domestic supply chain for critical minerals and reducing dependence on imports.

The initiative will leverage advanced exploration technologies to ensure sustainable resource mapping and development while prioritising environmental balance and community welfare.

Officials said that the successful development of the PHOP Block could provide a major push to economic growth and job creation in Arunachal Pradesh. It is also expected to support key industries, including green energy, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and advanced manufacturing, by securing critical mineral supplies.

Minister Pul expressed gratitude to Binayananda Bharali, Resident Chief Executive and Executive Director (Geosciences), OIL; A.K. Singh, IAS, Secretary (Geology & Mining), Government of Arunachal Pradesh; and Songnyan Tante, Deputy Secretary (Tech.), for their collaboration in making the partnership a reality.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to scientific innovation, local empowerment, and sustainable economic progress, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s emerging role in India’s critical mineral ecosystem.