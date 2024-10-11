Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat town donned a festive look with illuminated and decorated puja pandals from October 9-11, drawing devotees who gathered amidst the chanting of hymns. Durga Puja celebrations in East Siang district began with great fervor, marked by the performance of rituals (awahan and adhivas) by priests on Maha Saptami.

Among the various Durga Puja celebration committees in Pasighat, the Sri Sri Sarbajanik Durga Puja Committee-2024, located in the Sawmill area of 2 Mile Pasighat and led by Oyin Gao, Ward Councilor of Ward 6 of the Pasighat Municipal Council, marked a celebration for its silver jubilee.

In addition to the usual festivities, the Sawmill area Durga Puja Committee incorporated the promotion of education and culture into the celebrations. Various cultural competitions were conducted for all communities, tribes, and regions. Oyin Gao noted that he has been leading the Durga Puja Committee in the Sawmill area for the past 18-19 years.

“As a councilor, I have been trying my best to help and support the people of Ward No. 6 by participating in their festival celebrations. The Durga Puja festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and God over the devil. To make it easier for my community to offer prayers to Goddess Durga Maa at a distant location, I arranged for the puja celebration and its Murthi here at 2 Mile, Pasighat,” said Oyin Gao.

Meanwhile, at the market area's Balaji Mandir, the Sri Sarbajanik Durga Puja Committee, led by President T.K. Singh and General Secretary S. Kumawat, reported that their Durga Puja celebration passed off with great pomp and gaiety. They noted that the Pratima/Murthi of Goddess Durga Maa was donated by Mingge Tasung, Secretary of the Pasighat Market Association, and Kabit Dai, an entrepreneur. Durga Puja celebrations are also taking place at many other locations, including Shiv Mandi, near the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium, and various other places.

Local MLA, Tapi Darang also visited all the puja pandals across Pasighat and extended greetings to the people of non-tribal communities at Ruksin.

The East Siang district administration and police have tightened their measures to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival. Traffic movement has been strictly regulated in the township to facilitate pedestrian access. Puja committees are also maintaining close coordination with the police to thwart any subversive attempts by anti-social elements.