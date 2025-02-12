In a move to promote oil palm cultivation in the district, the government-funded Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) in Pasighat Block was inaugurated by Tapi Darang, MLA of 38th Pasighat East, at an event attended by various agricultural leaders and stakeholders, including District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong, CHC Chairman Dr. Otem Yomso, Secretary Kaku Moyong, Patanjali Foods Ltd. Manager Pawan Kumar, and oil palm farmers from the region.

The opening of the CHC office aims to provide essential support to oil palm farmers, with the availability of farm machinery to enhance production. In his address to the farmers, Darang encouraged the cultivation of oil palm, highlighting its economic viability. He shared success stories like that of Miti Megu Perme, a local farmer who reportedly earns ₹16-17 Lakhs annually from oil palm farming, prompting visits from the state's Agriculture Minister. Darang urged farmers, including those in East Siang and across the state, to adopt oil palm cultivation, including on wastelands, to maximize its benefits.

Darang also emphasized the need for greater government support in the form of additional funding for both oil palm and other crop farmers in the district, which has suitable agricultural land.

In line with this, District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong disclosed that the CHC office was established with a one-time government grant of ₹25 Lakhs under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme. This funding will support the purchase of farm machinery, such as tractors and harvesting tools, for use by oil palm farmers at nominal rates.

CHC Chairman Dr. Otem Yomsu further clarified that half of the required machinery had already been purchased, with more on the way. The CHC will provide machinery, including tractors, grass cutters, and chainsaws, to small and marginal farmers who cannot afford such equipment. Yomsu added that oil palm is one of the most profitable crops, with the potential for monthly harvests.

Local farmers, such as Miti Megu Perme and Yalem Taga Burang, also shared their positive experiences with oil palm farming, encouraging others to follow suit.

Patanjali Foods Ltd.’s Arunachal unit manager, Pawan Kumar, highlighted that the company’s oil palm factory in IGC Niglok had begun production, and they were seeking additional fresh fruit bunches from farmers. Kumar praised the environmental conditions in Arunachal Pradesh, noting the state’s heavy rainfall, which benefits oil palm growth. He also mentioned that the company is collaborating with a Malaysian firm to provide farmers with essential tools and government subsidies to aid cultivation.