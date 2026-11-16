The District Magistrate of Fast Siang district has issued a prohibitory order restricting loud music, DJ systems, live music programmes and the use of loudspeakers in public and private venues in Pasighat between 10 pm and 6 am.

The order, dated November 11, 2026, cites complaints that restaurants, bars, hotels, clubs, community halls and private premises were hosting loud music programmes beyond permissible hours, causing disturbance to residents, particularly during night-time.

It states that continued noise during late-night hours affects the peace and rest of residents, patients and elderly people, and violates the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Under the order, organisers of marriage functions and other traditional or religious ceremonies seeking to play music beyond 10 pm must obtain prior written permission from the District Magistrate or an officer authorised by the office. Applications must be submitted at least three days in advance. Such events, even if permitted, cannot continue beyond midnight and must comply with applicable rules and restrictions.

The order exempts music played inside fully enclosed premises, such as auditoriums, conference halls and banquet halls, provided the sound is not audible outside the premises.

The prohibitory order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further directions. Violations may invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the relevant rules.

