Durga Puja celebrations began in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district on October 17, with decorated and illuminated pandals attracting devotees for prayers and festivities.

Among the celebrations across the town, the Durga Puja Committee at GTC Children’s Park marked its third year with a theme focusing on drug awareness, forest and wildlife conservation, and a pollution-free environment.

Led by Tagom Padung, Chief Councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council, the GTC Durga Puja Committee incorporated public awareness messages on drug addiction, particularly among young people, alongside appeals to protect forests and wildlife.

The celebrations also featured cultural competitions involving participants from different communities, tribes and regions, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang attended the event as the chief guest along with his wife. Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego was the guest of honour and also performed the puja.

Deputy Chief Councillor Kamin Lego and Pasighat Market Councillor Rahul Tamuk accompanied the MLA at the event.

The committee said the annual celebration is organised at the Gram Sevika Training Centre (GTC) in Pasighat Children’s Park, with a different theme to combine religious festivities with messages of social and environmental awareness.

