A culinary symphony was unfolded in Pasighat with the inauguration of much-anticipated Moti Mahal Delux restaurant at the Darin Building, GTC on Friday evening by Kaling Moyong, Pasighat East MLA amidst the presence of several other dignitaries and entrepreneurs.

This momentous event not only brings the legendary Moti Mahal legacy to Pasighat but also introduces the House of Commons, a contemporary gastropub, on the same floor, creating a culinary haven for food enthusiasts, said Moyong while recalling his days at Delhi where he often used to visit and dine in Moti Mahal. Moyong also appreciated the initiative of local entrepreneurs who tied-up with the big ventures like Moti Mahal thereby also creating job opportunities for local unemployed youths.

Moti Mahal: A Culinary Heritage

Established in 1920, Moti Mahal has become synonymous with culinary excellence, tracing its roots back to Peshawar. Founded by Kundan Lal Gujral, the restaurant chain has played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cuisine, introducing iconic dishes like Butter Chicken and Tandoori delights. The inauguration of Moti Mahal Delux in Pasighat marks a significant expansion, promising patrons an authentic and delectable journey through the diverse flavors of India.

House of Commons: A fusion of culinary delights

Sharing the spotlight on the same floor is the House of Commons, a gastropub that redefines culinary boundaries. Offering a diverse menu spanning Continental, Asian, and tribal-inspired cuisines, House of Commons caters to a wide range of tastes. This establishment takes pride in crafting a unique fusion that marries tradition with innovation, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Variety beyond borders: A culinary voyage

Moti Mahal Delux and House of Commons together present a culinary canvas that covers an extensive range of food choices. From traditional Indian delicacies to smoky Tandoori specialties, the offerings at Moti Mahal cater to those seeking an authentic taste of India. Simultaneously, House of Commons delights patrons with a selection of Continental, Asian, and tribal-inspired dishes, showcasing the diversity of global cuisines.

Common service, extraordinary experience

Both establishments share a common commitment to providing exceptional service to their customers. The seamless integration of service systems ensures that patrons can effortlessly transition between Moti Mahal and House of Commons, creating a cohesive and enjoyable dining experience.

Cocktail symphony: Libations for every palate

The culinary journey extends beyond the plate with an impressive array of cocktails and beverages at House of Commons. Crafted with precision, these libations complement the diverse flavors on the menu, promising a delightful experience for connoisseurs of fine drinks.

The inauguration of Moti Mahal Delux and House of Commons marks a new era for Pasighat, offering a culinary haven where tradition meets innovation. As these two establishments open their doors, residents and visitors alike are invited to embark on a gastronomic adventure, celebrating the richness of flavors and the artistry of culinary craftsmanship, informed Kalen Pertin, Okit Palling and their associates.

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