Arunachal: Pasighat gets new district emporium as minister Nyato Dukam champions rural artisans

Minister for Textiles & Handicrafts, Sericulture Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Labour Employment & IPR, Nyato Dukam today, September 6 inaugurated the newly constructed District Emporium at Pasighat, envisioning it as a vibrant hub for local artisans, weavers, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Emphasising the importance of the state government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative, Dukam urged that district emporiums must evolve into platforms for marketing innovative and traditional products, thereby strengthening the handloom and handicraft sector. “SHG members are the true embodiment of a Shashakt Arunachal,” Dukam remarked, while calling for sustainable livelihood opportunities and economic empowerment of rural artisans, weavers, SHGs, and budding entrepreneurs.

The inaugural programme witnessed the presence of MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oni Panyang, Likha Soni, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, Joint Director of Textiles & Handicrafts T.C. Kapa, ADTH Libang Perme, along with SHG members, artisans, and local weavers.

Joint Director T.C. Kapa briefed that the Pasighat Emporium, executed by the WRD Pasighat Division, forms part of a phased plan to upgrade and revamp government-run district emporiums under Dukam’s leadership. Funded through the 2023–25 state budget allocation, the initiative aims to give a major boost to the handloom and handicraft sector. The new emporium will also serve as a repository of traditional weaving and handicrafts unique to the district.

Highlighting success stories of cluster development in Mebo and Oyan, Cluster Designer Angel Pada showcased how worksheds, solar-powered lighting units, skill development programmes, and exposure visits have empowered women weavers. A beneficiary of the programme, Yedin Borang, also shared how the initiative uplifted the economic condition of women handloom workers in the region.