The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Pasighat has become a focal point for advancing traditional medicine in the region. Dr Robindra Teron, Director of NEIAFMR, shed light on the Ministry of Ayush's achievements during a press conference held at the institute on October 9.

The Pasighat-based institute, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, is spearheading efforts to document and preserve indigenous healing practices across Arunachal Pradesh. Teron emphasised the institute's commitment to providing natural treatments while contributing to research and development in traditional medicine.

During the briefing, Teron outlined several key accomplishments of the Ayush Ministry in its first 100 days, including:

Forging international partnerships with the World Health Organization, Vietnam, and Malaysia

Promoting the "one herb one standard" initiative

Establishing specialised Ayush medicine stores

Evaluating nearly 1,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandir facilities

The director also highlighted national campaigns such as Har Ghar AyurYog and initiatives focused on geriatric care. These efforts aim to integrate Ayush practices into mainstream healthcare, including their inclusion in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Teron credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav for the ministry's progress in promoting traditional Indian medicine systems both domestically and internationally.