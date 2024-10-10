The Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh marked World Mental Health Day with a focus on workplace mental health.

The event, organised by the District Health Society of East Siang, brought together medical professionals and rehab centre inmates to address critical mental health issues.

Dr Komling Perme, District Medical Officer (DMO) of East Siang, highlighted the day's significance and explored the link between drug addiction and mental health. Clinical Psychologist Kenyam Pertin led a stress management session, utilising the Maslach Burnout Inventory to assess stress levels among inmates, doctors, and paramedical staff.

Dr Kato Lego, District Programme Coordinator for Mental Health, and Dr Oson Borang, Nodal Officer at the Government Drug De-Addiction Centre, educated attendees on the importance of mental well-being and the detrimental effects of drug addiction.