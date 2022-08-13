Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated a water supply project at the northern side of Roing village near Pasighat in the presence of Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner East Siang, Oling Taloh, a senior engineer with the Public Health Engineering Department, and other officials along with the public leaders of seven villages, namely Roing, Kelek, Balek, Tigra, Rasam, Mongku, and Gene.

The project was sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Central government with a total budget allocation of Rs. 6 crore.

The MLA lauded the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and the firm M/s Kine Nane Enterprises for completing the project on time and with quality work. Moyong also congratulated the people of seven villages who are going to benefit from the project, which is going to provide a regular water supply to the villages. He also expressed his gratitude to the land donor for the project.

Oling Taloh, Electrical Engineer, PHED, gave a brief about the overall specification of the project and said that the project was completed in a time-bound manner within a year. He also informed us that a total of 2083 people from 303 households will benefit from the water supply project.

The distance from the water source, Sippi Kakkeng, is about 7 km from the water treatment plant. He also urged the public to help in protecting the catchment areas of the project from deforestation and felling of trees covering some areas so that the water of the river remains intact.

The District Commissioner said that the project will benefit the general public and it is the responsibility of the people to take proper care of the same.

The project was handed over to the villagers led by Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, who will jointly monitor and operate the project, including its maintenance.