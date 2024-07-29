Tapi Darang, MLA, 38th Pasighat East in Arunachal Pradesh said that the Gorkha community should preserve and promote their culture in order to retain their identity.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the celebration of the 210th birth anniversary of the legendary poet Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, held at the Saw Mill area in Pasighat on July 28, by the Gorkha (Nepalee) community living in and around Pasighat.

Darang said that the contribution of Gorkhas in the development of Pasighat town before Independence will always be remembered. He lauded the Gorkha Sanskriri Suraksha parishad (GSSP), Pasighat, a registered society, for uniting the Gorkha community and extending help to the needy section of the society during natural calamities, medical emergencies.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Oken Tayeng, MLA, 39th Mebo, appreciated the Gorkhas of East Siang District for their endeavour to preserve and promote their rich culture and traditions. Tayeng captured the mood of the Nepalee community when he addressed the community in their Nepalee dialogue and suggested that traditions and cultures must be preserved.

Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang district, who attended the event as a special guest, called upon the Gorkha youth to be proud of their rich cultural heritage and carry forward the legacy of bravery and loyalty, attached with the Gorkhas.

Er. Arun Kr. Rana, the Chief Patron of GSSP highlighted the life and contributions of Bhanu Bhakta and exhorted the Gorkha youths to emulate the ideals of the great Nepalese poet.

Chandra Thapa, President, Toplal Sharma, V/President and David Ale, GS of the society also spoke on the occasion.

Children from the Gorkha community presented colourful dance items, showcasing the rich culture of Gorkhas. The programme was attended by representatives of various social organisations of the district.