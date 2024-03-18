The Pasighat police on March 18 apprehended two suspects in connection with a murder case from Guwahati, Assam. The breakthrough came within hours of receiving crucial information.

The incident, involving the murder of a woman in Guwahati, was reported to the Pasighat police on March 17th, 2024, by Inspector Manjit Tarang from Khetri Police Station, Assam. Acting on this tip-off, Inspector Ige Lollen, along with a team comprising SI K. Tangha, H/C Tai Kampong, Ct. P. Chaejong, and Ct. O. Modi, initiated a search operation under the supervision of SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singal of East Siang District.

The search led the police team to the Mebo area in East Siang District, where they apprehended the prime suspect, Sanjay Urang, who was believed to be hiding in the region. Accompanying Urang was his associate, Babul Ghosh, both of whom were found at a construction site in Mebo (Romdum).

Following their apprehension, both suspects underwent medical examination at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat and were subsequently detained at the Pasighat Police Station in connection with the murder case registered at Khetri Police Station, Guwahati.

Inspector Ige Lollen stated that Sanjay Urang, the alleged prime suspect, had reportedly murdered his wife on March 15 in Guwahati before fleeing to evade arrest. Urang, who had previously worked as a construction worker in the Mebo area, was traced and apprehended by the Pasighat police.