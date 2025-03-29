Pasighat Police in Arunachal raided a gambling den in the Paglek area late at night on March 27, 2025. Acting on credible intelligence, the raid was conducted at approximately 11 PM by a team led by Sub-Inspector K. Tangha from Pasighat Police Station under the supervision of SDPO Dr. Akanksha Milind, IPS.

During the operation, three individuals—identified as A Moyong, B Panyang, and C Perme (names changed)—were caught engaging in dice gambling and detained on the spot. Authorities seized cash amounting to ₹32,000, along with 12 yellow dice cubes, two black plastic drums, an electric lamp, and a red floor mat from the premises.

A case has been registered under the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2012 at Pasighat Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Pasighat Police reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating illegal activities and urged citizens to report any suspicious or unlawful conduct. Residents can contact the police by dialing 112 or reaching the District Control Room at 7085491255 for immediate assistance.