Arunachal: Pasighat police seize 37 counterfeit HP cartridges, shop owner arrested

Acting on a credible tip-off, Pasighat Police conducted a raid on Hi-Tech Computer Shop near Patanjali Shop in the main market area of Pasighat town on August 21, recovering 37 counterfeit HP cartridges.

The Superintendent of Police, Pasighat, Pankaj Lamba, confirmed the seizure in a press release today.

The total market value of the confiscated cartridges is estimated at Rs 2.27 lakh. The operation was led by Lady Inspector Ojum Riba along with other staff from Pasighat Police Station, under the supervision of SP Pankaj Lamba and Officer-in-Charge Atan Taki.



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The shop, operated by Irshad Hussain, was found to be involved in the illegal sale of counterfeit cartridges. Hussain was arrested, and a case has been registered at Pasighat Police Station (Case No. 67/25) under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 51. Further investigation is ongoing.

Commending the police team for their coordinated effort, SP Lamba urged the public to verify the authenticity of branded products before purchase. He warned that buying counterfeit goods not only leads to financial loss but also fuels illegal trade. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.