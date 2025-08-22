Arunachal: Pasighat teacher arrested for assaulting minor student, granted bail same day

Pasighat’s Women Police Station arrested a teacher of Democrat Bakin’s Residential English School on August 19 for allegedly assaulting a minor boarder. The accused, identified as Jiten Kumar Tanti, was taken into custody after a parent lodged a complaint stating their child had been physically assaulted at the school’s hostel.

Police confirmed that the child was referred to Bakin Pertin General Hospital for medical examination and treatment. The Child Welfare Committee was also informed to ensure counselling support for the victim.

A case (WPS 18/25) has been registered under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. However, since the offence was bailable, Tanti was granted bail on the same day of his arrest. Authorities clarified that the initial medical report showed physical injury but ruled out sexual assault.

East Siang Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba, said strict legal action would follow and stressed the department’s commitment to protecting children’s rights. Police also urged parents and guardians across the district to immediately report any similar incidents.