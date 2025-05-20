A solemn prayer meet titled ‘Shaurya Samman Yatra’ was held at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, on May 20, to pay tribute to the 26 innocent tourists killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and to express support for the Indian Armed Forces engaged in 'Operation Sindoor'.

Organised by Samvardhinee Nyas and led by Trustee Joya Tasung Moyong, the gathering saw active participation from local women, including members of Self Help Groups, IRBN personnel, Kali Mandir Women Group, and the Nepali Women community.

Convener Joya Tasung Moyong praised the turnout and said the gathering reflected the deep patriotism felt across the region. “We may not be on the frontlines, but we can offer our heartfelt prayers for the Shakti, Atmabal, and Suraksha of our soldiers,” she stated with emotion.

Religious leaders from Donyi Poloism, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism, and Islam led multi-faith prayers for those who lost their lives and the brave soldiers serving the nation. The event concluded with remarks from Dr. Runi Tasung, reaffirming the community’s solidarity with the armed forces and the victims’ families.