Arunachal Pradesh's Kuri Dajum Olung (KDO) Students’ Union, Pasighat unit, in collaboration with NGO ‘Ayang’, on October 18 organised a blood donation camp in Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

During the camp which was held with an aim to save more human lives, 28 units of blood was donated. Out of the 64 people who had turned up for the cause, 26 males and 2 females were able to donate.

NGO ‘Ayang’ is a voluntary blood donation organisation.

The blood donation camp of KDO students’ union and Ayang were organised in the blood bank of BPGH, Pasighat which was led and attended by KDO Welfare Society, General Secretary, Tayi Taki, KDO Keling Kebang Chairman, Tahing Taga, KDO Publicity Secretary, Otobi Tamut, KDO SU Pasighat Unit President, Bilom Taga, GS, Siang Tamut, Health & Hygiene Secretary, Orik Paleng and founding Chairman of Ayang, Aini Taki Taloh.

Speaking on the sidelines of the blood donation camp, KDO office bearers stated that the programme should be undertaken voluntarily by all community-based organizations (CBOs) to save lives on humanitarian grounds. They emphasised that many patients urgently need blood for various reasons, including surgery, cancer treatment, and care for newborns.

“By donating blood and saving the lives of others, we are engaging in a noble and selfless service,” said the KDO members. Tahing Taga from KDO also expressed gratitude to the voluntary blood donors from other organizations and extended best wishes to KDO’s student wing for their health and future success.

On behalf of the Ayang Foundation, Aini Taki Taloh - a well-known figure for her record of voluntary blood donations - stated that she was approached by the students of KDO for the blood donation camp, which she eagerly accepted. She believes that blood donation is one of the noblest ways to help others. “I have been donating blood for many years, despite being a woman, and I will continue my efforts to save lives. We at the Ayang Foundation conduct blood donation programs regularly, without any expectation of reward. Because of my reputation in the field of voluntary blood donation and saving many lives, my volunteers fondly call me ‘Ayi,’ which means ‘Mother.’”

Blood Bank officer from BPGH, Dr. Dilem Modi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the team KDO and Ayang for voluntarily donating bloods for the needy patients.