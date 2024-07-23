The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed a landmark bill aimed at preventing unfair practices in public examinations. The "Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024" was approved by voice vote during the ongoing budget session.

This legislation comes in the wake of a multi-paper leakage scandal that rocked the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations. The scam led to multiple arrests of officials and officers by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Special Investigation Cell (SIC).

The new bill introduces severe penalties for those involved in exam malpractices, including fines up to Rs 1 crore and imprisonment ranging from 3 to 10 years. It covers a wide range of offences, from paper leaks to impersonation and the use of technology for cheating.

Key provisions of the bill include:

1. Establishment of special courts for swift trials of offences

2. Investigations to be conducted by senior police officers

3. Powers to seize and attach property believed to be proceeds of offences

4. Liability for management and institutions in case of negligence

5. Barring of convicted examinees from future public examinations

6. Retention of exam-related documents for five years

The legislation applies to examinations conducted by various state bodies, including the APPSC, Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, and state-funded universities.

Legislators and ministers praised the bill, viewing it as a crucial step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in the recruitment process for government positions. An official stated that the bill represents a significant move to safeguard the integrity of public examinations in Arunachal Pradesh.