Forest department personnel have ramped up night patrolling efforts in the core zones and fringe areas of Pakke Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This initiative comes in response to an alarming incident involving illegal poachers.

The heightened security measures were prompted by the discovery of four unidentified individuals engaged in illegal frog collection at Takosinyi pond, approximately 20 kilometers from the Rilloh Range office, on May 15. Range Forest Officer Talo Dibo, who led the patrolling team, reported the incident.

"Patrolling has been intensified to combat illegal fishing and the hunting of wild birds and animals within the Rilloh Wildlife Range headquarters," Dibo said. "Our efforts also aim to raise awareness among the local community about the importance of wildlife conservation."

Upon arrival, the patrolling team encountered the poachers, who were armed with a .22 rifle and a 12-bore SBBL gun. The suspects fled into the forest, taking advantage of the night’s cover. Despite their escape, the team recovered significant evidence from the scene, including two local backpacks, two machetes, three live cartridges for the 12-bore SBBL gun, and a roasted Giant Black Squirrel.