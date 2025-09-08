Arunachal pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary

Arunachal Pradesh on September 8 paid homage to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the musical maestro whose melodies continue to inspire unity, peace, and cultural pride across the Northeast.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu recalled Hazarika's enduring influence, saying the maestro's songs had the power to connect hearts beyond boundaries. “Remembering the legendary Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. Your songs beautifully bridged the hearts of Northeast India and the rest of the world. In Arunachal, your melodies continue to resonate, inspiring peace, unity, and cultural pride. May your timeless legacy keep connecting generations,” Khandu wrote in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid tribute, describing Hazarika as an eternal cultural icon. “On his 100th birth anniversary, I pay my deepest tribute to the legendary singer, Bard of Brahmaputra and Sudhakantha, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. His century-long legacy continues to inspire us with his powerful voice, timeless songs, and universal message of love, unity, and humanity,” Mein said. He added that Hazarika’s music was not just art but a bridge connecting cultures and generations.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, near present-day Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley, Hazarika shares a deep association with Bolung village, widely regarded as his birthplace. The state government in 2018 unveiled the Statue of Brotherhood at Bolung to honor his contributions.

Arunachal Pradesh will also commemorate the centenary with a state-level programme at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on September 26, as part of nationwide celebrations of the maestro’s legacy.

Over decades, Hazarika composed and sang numerous songs celebrating the state’s scenic beauty, rich tribal traditions, and the indomitable spirit of its people. His works often echoed themes of brotherhood, resilience, and cultural harmony, becoming cultural markers that continue to unite generations. Beyond music, he engaged actively with the state’s art, cinema, and cultural movements, lending his creative vision to projects showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s unique identity.