Arunachal pays tribute to former CM Kalikho Pul on ninth death anniversary

Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday remembered its former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul on his ninth death anniversary, with tributes flowing in from across the state for a leader whose humility, resilience, and vision left a lasting impact on the people.

At his birthplace in Anjaw district, a solemn memorial ceremony was held, attended by family members, well-wishers, government officials, and members of the public. Floral tributes were offered in remembrance of Pul’s life and work. Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin hailed him as “a visionary leader with a clear plan for a developed Arunachal Pradesh”, commending his inclusive approach to governance.

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, wife of the late leader, described him as “a true son of Arunachal Pradesh” whose journey from humble beginnings to the state’s highest office reflected an unwavering commitment to justice and public service. “Though nine years have passed, the pain of his absence remains as deep as the day he left us,” she said in an emotional message.

She highlighted his tireless efforts to reach remote corners of the state, uplift the marginalized, and offer hope to those in need. “He was my greatest pillar of strength—a leader who touched countless lives with humility, generosity, and a vision for a better future,” she added, pledging to carry forward his legacy.

The ceremony was also attended by Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, SDO Hawai Dakli Gara, and community leaders. The gathering served not only as a tribute but also as a reaffirmation of Pul’s principles of compassion, integrity, and unity—values that continue to inspire the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Kalikho Pul briefly served as Chief Minister in 2016 before his untimely passing in August the same year. His legacy remains deeply rooted in the hearts of those who witnessed his dedication to building a stronger, more inclusive state.