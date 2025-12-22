Arunachal: Peaceful panchayat polls in Keyi Panyor strengthen grassroots democracy

The Panchayat elections in Keyi Panyor district were conducted peacefully and successfully, marking an important step in strengthening grassroots democracy in the region.

The polls witnessed enthusiastic participation from voters across rural and semi-urban areas, reflecting growing public awareness and confidence in the democratic process.

Polling was carried out smoothly at all designated stations, with no reports of untoward incidents. Adequate administrative and security arrangements ensured orderly voting, while special provisions were made to facilitate the participation of elderly voters, women and first-time voters. Officials said the calm atmosphere contributed to a high level of voter engagement throughout the day.

In the results declared, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured a decisive victory by winning five of the six Zilla Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) in the district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one seat. Smti Nabam Piju was elected from Pitapool, Smti Likha Nunu Nabam from Yazali, Shri Toko Chada from Yachuli, Shri Likha Tetti from Pistana and Shri Khoda Lelu from Upper Yachuli, all representing the NCP. The BJP’s lone victory came from the Deed constituency, where Shri Neelam Richo was elected.

The smooth conduct of the elections was credited to the leadership of District Election Officer Shweta Nagarkoti, IAS, who oversaw meticulous planning, coordination and strict adherence to election guidelines from pre-poll preparations to counting day. Transparency and efficiency were maintained at every stage of the electoral process.

Security arrangements were managed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, IPS, with adequate deployment of police personnel at polling stations and counting centres. Officials said the robust security presence ensured a fear-free environment and maintenance of law and order throughout the process.

Election officials, polling personnel, security staff and volunteers were widely appreciated for their dedication and professionalism. The peaceful conclusion of the Panchayat elections has been hailed as a collective achievement of the administration and the people of Keyi Panyor.

The newly elected representatives are expected to play a key role in strengthening local self-governance, addressing grassroots issues and accelerating development initiatives aimed at inclusive growth across the district.