Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a new mini-turf ground dedicated to football enthusiasts in Jang. The inauguration ceremony was marked by optimism and a commitment to foster a healthier lifestyle among the youth of the region.

"Exciting Day at Jang! Today, we proudly dedicated a mini turf ground for football enthusiasts in Jang! This new facility isn't just a playground; it's a stepping stone towards a healthier, more active future for our youth," Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced in a social media post.

The newly inaugurated mini turf ground aims to provide a platform for young people to engage in productive physical activities. Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the importance of such initiatives in steering youth away from harmful and addictive behaviors.

"With this mini turf ground, we hope to provide our young people with the opportunity to channel their energy into productive physical activities rather than falling prey to harmful and addictive behaviors," Khandu added.

The initiative is part of the state government's broader efforts to promote sports and physical fitness among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. The mini turf ground is expected to not only serve as a recreational facility but also as a venue for nurturing talent and promoting sportsmanship in the region.