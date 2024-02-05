In an appeal to the citizens of the capital city, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for a shift towards an ecologically balanced growth model, taking cues from the city of Shillong. Expressing concern over the rampant earth cutting in Itanagar and Naharlagun, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to preserve the picturesque landscape and environment.

Khandu highlighted the unique approach of Shillong, where residents construct houses in harmony with the natural terrain, minimizing massive earth cutting. The Chief Minister, who often observes the landscape from a chopper, expressed worry about the changing concept of being a hilly state due to extensive earth cutting in Itanagar and Naharlagun, which threatens the natural beauty of the region.

"Whenever on reaching the capital complex through chopper, I witness massive earth cutting in Itanagar and Naharlagun, which will soon change our concept of being a hilly state and alter the natural landscape by destroying its beauty," said CM Khandu.

He urged citizens to adopt an approach of economic development that aligns with the principles of ecological balance, emphasizing the importance of regulating hill earth cutting to prevent damage to ecologically sensitive sites. The Chief Minister advocated for a comprehensive disaster management approach, treating the Earth as the mother to curb the mindless exploitation of natural resources.

"We need to learn from Shillong and adopt an approach to economic development in sync with the concept of ecological balance. We should regulate cutting of hill earth and prevent damage to ecologically sensitive sites to check the practice by private individuals causing damage to roads. Citizens should exercise caution and display responsibility in preserving the natural beauty that defines the town," stated CM Khandu.

He also addressed the financial burden caused by excessive earth cutting and urged residents to change their mindset. The Chief Minister specifically mentioned the issue of earth cutting during winters leading to damage in the rainy summer season, which results in the deterioration of roads and drains. He called on citizens to take responsibility and avoid blaming the government for the situation.