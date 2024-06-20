Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has pledged a comprehensive overhaul of recruitment processes following a significant meeting with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today. Led by Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa, the meeting delved into strategies aimed at fortifying the commission and ensuring the equitable conduct of all competitive exams.

"We had a productive meeting with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today, led by Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa Ji. We had an in-depth discussion on strategies to further strengthen the commission to ensure the free and fair conduct of all competitive exams. Our commitment remains steadfast towards transparency and excellence in public service recruitment. Together, we will build a more robust and efficient system for our state," Chief Minister Khandu stated.

In addition to his administrative initiatives, Chief Minister Khandu also expressed his enthusiasm for cultural celebrations, accepting an invitation to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the Apatani Capital Complex Dree Festival. The invitation was extended by Honorable MLA Shri Hage Apa and the esteemed President and General Secretary of the Celebration Committee, Shri Dani Salu and Hano Takka. Khandu eagerly anticipated joining the Apatani community on July 5th in commemorating fifty years of their vibrant cultural heritage.