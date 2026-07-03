Arunachal Pencak Silat team set for Senior National Championship in Shillong

The Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) has extended its support to the state's Pencak Silat contingent ahead of the 14th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2026–27, scheduled to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya, from July 6 to 8.

Director of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, Gumnya Karbak, interacted with the players, coaches and officials before their departure, encouraging the athletes to compete with dedication, discipline and sportsmanship while bringing laurels to the state.

During the interaction, Karbak also distributed sports kits to all athletes and team officials as a gesture of encouragement and support from the SAA.

The Arunachal contingent comprises 25 members, including 22 athletes, two coaches and one team official, who will compete in both the senior (tanding) and artistic events.

The championship holds added significance as it will serve as the qualifying event for the 3rd Khelo India Beach Games 2026 in Diu and the 39th National Games 2027, which will be hosted by Meghalaya.

The Sports Authority of Arunachal expressed confidence that the team would deliver an impressive performance and uphold the state's sporting reputation on the national stage.