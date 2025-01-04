The Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) East Siang unit has undertaken the renovation and development of adopted schools as part of its social responsibility initiative. Led by President Bodong Yirang (retired DEE) and General Secretary Dr. Onik Moyong (retired doctor), the APSPA East Siang unit has successfully revamped infrastructure at selected schools across three clusters—Mebo, Bilat, and Ruksin.

Key upgrades include the renovation and repainting of buildings and approach roads at Government Primary School, Langko (Mebo block), the restoration of Tako Gao Memorial Government Primary School, Sika Tode (Ruksin block), and the construction of boundary walls, ceilings, and a morning assembly area at Government Primary School, Tekang (Bilat block). Banom Tayeng, the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), confirmed these developments.

A public meeting at Government Primary School Tekang marked the initiative, bringing together parents, students, teachers, and APSPA representatives. Speaking at the event, APSPA members Obong Lego, Tachong Boko, and Taye Taloh reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing infrastructure, fostering quality education, and promoting green initiatives by planting saplings in school premises. They highlighted the organization’s recent fundraising lottery, aimed at addressing financial challenges for these projects.

CRCC Banom Tayeng also urged parents to prepare essential documents—such as ST certificates, Aadhar cards, and bank details—to ensure students can access benefits like stipends, sanitary napkins, and special support for children with unique needs.

The event also honored the contributions of Head Teacher Dikiam Tamuk, a recipient of state and district commendation awards, with a warm farewell.

Parents and community members expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of East DDSE Odhuk Tabing, DC Pasighat Tayi Taggu, and local MLAs for their sustained support and oversight of these developmental initiatives. They appealed to the state government to avoid transferring key officials mid-tenure, emphasizing the importance of continuity for successful project implementation and monitoring.