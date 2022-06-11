Phunu Khom, a Gram Panchayat member who has risen above all odds to help at least 5000 youths.

During the recruitment drive for Army Porters, Phunu Khom served breakfast and lunch to as many as 5000 youths who have come for the week-long drive.

Phunu Khom, a native of Kala Pahar, Dirang sub-division, West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, has supplied lunch and breakfast to at least 5000 youths who have come for Army Porter's recruiting.

Talking to the media, Phunu Khom said that youths from almost every district of Arunachal Pradesh and even the neighboring state of Assam have come to the place for the recruitment drive.

However, due to their financial situation, the youths have had difficulty obtaining food and shelter.

As a result, he offered lunch and breakfast on behalf of the community, which was a huge relief for the candidates.