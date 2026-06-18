Arunachal: Phurpa Wangyal elected president of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa at third general conference

Engineer Phurpa Wangyal has been elected as the new President of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Monpa community, during the Third General Conference of the organisation held at the NRC Convention Hall in Dirang.

The conference witnessed the participation of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, prominent Buddhist spiritual leaders Guru Tulku Rinpoche and Thegtse Rinpoche, legislators from the Monpa belt, community elders and delegates representing various parts of the region.

The event marked a significant leadership transition within the organisation, which plays a crucial role in promoting the socio-cultural interests of the Monpa community.

Along with the election of Phurpa Wangyal as President, Tsering Sonam was selected as the new Secretary General of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, forming a new executive team that will steer the organisation in the years ahead.

Delegates at the conference discussed a range of issues concerning the future of the community, with particular emphasis on cultural preservation, social unity and community welfare. Participants highlighted the importance of strengthening institutions dedicated to protecting and promoting Monpa traditions, language, customs and indigenous knowledge systems.

Speakers also stressed the need to balance cultural preservation with the demands of modern development and changing social dynamics, ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to its heritage while embracing new opportunities.

The Monpa Mimang Tsogpa is regarded as the apex socio-cultural body of the Monpa community and plays an important role in addressing social issues, promoting cultural identity and fostering unity among community members across the region.

The newly elected leadership is expected to focus on initiatives aimed at preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Monpas while addressing emerging challenges facing the community in the Himalayan region.

