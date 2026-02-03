Arunachal physiotherapist appointed with Rajasthan United FC Academy

In a notable achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, a physiotherapist from the state has been appointed to an I-League First Division football club.



Dr. Tasen Leya has been appointed as the physiotherapist of Rajasthan United Football Club Academy, becoming the second physiotherapist from Arunachal Pradesh to be associated with an I-League club and the first from the Tagin community of Upper Subansiri district to reach this level in Indian professional football.



Dr. Leya began his career in sports physiotherapy with Zero One FC, which competed in the Model Super League in Naharlagun, where he gained grassroots-level experience. He later joined Monyul FC, one of the leading professional football clubs in the state.



During his tenure with Monyul FC, he served the club across multiple competitive levels and contributed to district and state-level tournaments. He represented Upper Subansiri district during the zonal rounds and the Lower Subansiri District Football Association in the final rounds of the Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament. He also worked as physiotherapist for Rehbla Gangsen FC during the Monyul Super League in Tawang.



At the national level, Dr. Leya represented Arunachal Pradesh during the Santosh Trophy, India’s premier national football tournament. He was also part of the victorious Monyul FC squad in Tawang and contributed during the club’s participation in the Professional League of Arunachal Pradesh.



Dr. Leya’s consistent work across grassroots, district, state, and national levels has earned him recognition within the football fraternity, with coaches and players praising his professionalism and clinical expertise.



His appointment is being hailed as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Upper Subansiri district, and the Tagin community, and is expected to inspire aspiring sports medicine professionals in the region.