An interactive session was held for 17 pilgrims from Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting, Gelling, Pasighat, and other nearby areas, who are currently touring Tawang. The group, led by Lt. Colonel Prashant, is part of an initiative by the Spear Head Division of the Indian Army.

The session, held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang and other district officers, was held on the morning of December 17 as part of their visit to various historical and religious sites, including the iconic Tawang Monastery.

Welcoming the pilgrims, DC Tawang extended his gratitude to the Indian Army for organising such exposure tours, which allow locals to explore and experience different parts of the state.

He encouraged the participants to observe, learn, and carry forward their experiences to their home regions. Highlighting the importance of behavior and conduct of the local community, DC Tawang, emphasised that such values play a key role in attracting tourists.

The DC appealed to the team members to promote their respective areas through social media platforms to boost local tourism and foster development.

He added, “We shouldn’t depend solely on the government for everything; active participation by locals is vital for growth.”

During the interaction, officers from the district administration shared valuable insights on the history of Tawang and ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in the region. The session also provided an opportunity for the participants to raise queries related to Tawang and its tourism potential.

The exposure tour is expected to inspire participants to appreciate and promote the cultural heritage and tourism prospects of their own regions, contributing to the overall growth of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.