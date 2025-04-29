Arunachal Pradesh has launched a landmark initiative aimed at transforming its agricultural sector into a model of carbon-neutral growth, while boosting farmers’ incomes and strengthening agri-exports.

The project is a joint effort between the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

It underscores a shared vision to promote innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in agriculture.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Gabriel D Wangsu, senior officers from NRDC, APEDA, and the State Government were present at the session, signaling strong institutional support for the initiative.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the project as a “transformative step toward securing a prosperous and eco-friendly future for our farmers,” emphasizing its long-term impact on livelihoods and environmental sustainability.

The initiative is expected to position Arunachal Pradesh as a national leader in sustainable farming practices, while also fostering start-up incubation and expanding the state's presence in global agri-trade.