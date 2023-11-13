Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared on November 13 that the long-awaited road to the remote enclave of Pipsorang, stemming from Tali in the Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh, is set to be accessible by Independence Day next year.

"The Tricolour will be unfurled by local legislator Jikke Tako at Pipsorang on Independence Day next year, and he will come by road," declared Chief Minister Khandu during his visit, marking the first high-profile visit to the region.

Out of the 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, Tali was the sole constituency unconnected by road until this development. Chief Minister Khandu had previously pledged in 2017 that his next visit to Tali would be by road, and he fulfilled that promise this year on February 27, riding to Tali and participating in the Nyokum celebrations. While Tali is now connected by an all-weather road, Pipsorang, an administrative unit of Tali constituency, remains unconnected. A 55 km road from Tali to Pipsorang is currently under construction.

During today's visit to Pipsorang, Chief Minister Khandu, accompanied by Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, and Chambang legislator Balo Raja, commended local legislator Jikke Tako for his unwavering efforts in bringing development to his remote constituency.

Khandu expressed appreciation for Tako's dedication to the region, stating, "I have seen him (Tako) always talking passionately about his constituency and what the government must do to bring succor to the villagers confined to the region due to a lack of road connectivity. His sincere efforts are now bearing fruits."

The Chief Minister especially praised Tako's initiative, 'Back to Tali,' urging those who migrated from Tali to return with the promise of improved infrastructure, healthcare, education, and administration.

"The region is beaming with resources. Once all modern amenities and facilities are available here, Tali can develop shoulder to shoulder with other constituencies," he affirmed.

Addressing Tako's request for road connectivity with Limeking in Upper Subansiri, Chief Minister Khandu assured that the state government would positively look into it and discuss it with concerned officials on a priority basis.

Acknowledging the central support required for road construction, Khandu emphasized that Minister Kiren Rijiju is always ready to coordinate developmental and welfare projects in the state.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu stated, "Think about it. 75 years had passed since we attained Independence, but a place like Tali had no road connectivity. Only after the BJP came to power, the dream of a road to Tali could be completed in 2023."

In addition to the road development, Chief Minister Khandu inaugurated the upgraded Pipsorang SDO headquarters, allocating Rs 30 crores for the development of requisite infrastructure. He also announced the fast-tracking of the installation of 4G towers in the region and launched the creation of Paye circle with headquarters at Rikmun Riangjo and Nyorig circle with headquarters at Roing. The Chief Minister formally initiated the Piped Water Scheme under Jaljeevan Mission at Lengoing Koleng (Pipsorang headquarters) and adjoining villages, marking a significant stride towards holistic development in the region.