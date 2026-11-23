Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 23 reviewed plans to upgrade airfields and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs), along with the proposed development of an airfield at Anini in Dibang Valley district, as part of efforts to strengthen aviation infrastructure and improve connectivity across the state.

At a review meeting, Khandu also assessed the condition and maintenance of helipads, the status of Tezu and Pasighat airports, and the progress of regional air connectivity initiatives under the Centre’s UDAN scheme.

In a social media post, the chief minister said the discussions covered the upgradation requirements of existing airfields and ALGs, besides the proposed airfield at Anini.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated a modern civil terminal building at Naharlagun Helipad, describing the upgraded facility as an important step towards improving passenger amenities.

The terminal building was completed in 16 months at an estimated cost of Rs 15.57 crore. It will provide improved passenger facilities, enhanced security arrangements and dedicated areas for arrivals and departures.

Of the total project cost, Rs 6.78 crore was reimbursed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN 2.0.

State Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, MLAs and advisors Mopi Mihu and Techi Kaso, among other dignitaries, attended the inauguration.