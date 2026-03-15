Arunachal plans digital outreach of govt schemes in tribal languages: Minister

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Ojing Tasing said the state government is working on a digital governance system with a local language interface to help people in rural areas better understand government schemes and strengthen grassroots administration.



In an interview, Tasing said the government plans to install digital screens in villages and train panchayat leaders to operate them so that information about welfare schemes can be shared with residents in languages they understand.



“Arunachal Pradesh has 26 major tribes, and in many villages people do not properly understand English or Hindi. We are exploring ways to convert information into formats that people can easily understand,” he said.



The minister said the proposal, which has been discussed with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, may initially be implemented as a pilot project for two or three tribes before being expanded across the state.



Since many tribal languages in the state do not have a standard script, the proposed system may use the Roman script to represent local languages and communicate information more effectively, he said.



Tasing said the government is also developing an online monitoring system to strengthen transparency and accountability in administrative functioning at the grassroots level.



Under the proposed system, details about government staffers, including transfers and contractual postings at the district level, along with their photographs, will be made available online.



“If you open the website, you will be able to see postings, transfers and other details. The system is almost ready and will be launched soon,” the minister said, adding that it would help authorities monitor the implementation of schemes more effectively.



He said the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen the devolution of power to panchayats, though certain structural challenges still exist.



Tasing noted that while financial and administrative powers have been devolved to local bodies, implementation can sometimes be affected by procedural gaps and local practices.



He also pointed out that online auditing and digital governance mechanisms face challenges in remote villages due to poor internet connectivity and lack of road infrastructure.



“Some villages still do not have internet connectivity. Without roads, telecommunications infrastructure cannot easily reach remote areas,” he said.



Despite these challenges, the government is focusing on improving awareness among villagers about various development schemes so that communities can participate more actively in development initiatives, the minister added.