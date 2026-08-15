Arunachal plans Rs 7,834-crore infrastructure push after floods, landslides

Arunachal Pradesh has approved an investment of Rs 7,834 crore for infrastructure development between 2026 and 2029, with the State government focusing on strengthening roads, rural connectivity and power infrastructure in the aftermath of recent floods and landslides.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, speaking after hoisting the national flag at Indira Gandhi Park here on Saturday, August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day, said the recent disasters had highlighted the need for infrastructure that could withstand extreme weather events.

“Our resolve is firm and our direction is clear: in the years ahead, every community of Arunachal Pradesh will be supported with safer, stronger, and more resilient infrastructure,” Mr. Khandu said.

He paid tribute to those who died in the recent floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland and acknowledged the role of local communities, district administrations, security forces, disaster response teams, healthcare workers and volunteers in relief and rescue operations.

The State received an advance release of Rs 44.55 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund following approval by the Centre, Mr. Khandu said. An inter-ministerial central team has also been deputed to assess the damage.

He called for a future-ready disaster management strategy and greater coordination between communities and public representatives to prepare disaster mitigation and adaptation plans.

Road, rural connectivity projects

Of the Rs 7,834 crore approved under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Schemes and Mission Shikshit Arunachal for 2026-29, Rs 2,334 crore will be invested in the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan.

The funds will be used to upgrade roads in district headquarters, townships and the Capital Complex.

Another Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for the Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme to provide all-weather connectivity to habitations that remain without adequate road links.

A further Rs 2,000 crore will go towards the Comprehensive State Power Development Programme to modernise power infrastructure and improve electricity supply.

Mr. Khandu said the State had received increased central support over the past decade in sectors including connectivity, healthcare, education, border-area development, tourism, digital infrastructure and green energy.

Focus on indigenous interests

The government has constituted four high-powered committees to examine issues relating to APST safeguards, strengthening of the Inner Line Permit framework, illegal infiltration and other matters concerning the long-term interests of indigenous communities, he said.

Development projects, including those related to infrastructure, hydropower and tourism, would be taken forward through dialogue and community participation while respecting sacred sites, customary practices and indigenous sentiments, Mr. Khandu said.

The government would also work to protect indigenous faiths, languages, customs, festivals and traditional knowledge systems.

He highlighted the participation of women in the State’s economy, saying more than 1.5 lakh women were organised into over 16,000 self-help groups. Nearly 46% of startups in the State, he said, were led by women.

With Arunachal Pradesh approaching 50 years of statehood, Mr. Khandu said the next decade would focus on accelerated development and stronger foundations for the future.

He said the “Viksit Arunachal 2047” vision had been formulated through consultations with farmers, women, teachers, traders, doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, elected representatives and community organisations.

“The foundation has been laid, and our confidence is stronger than ever,” he said.