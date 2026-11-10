Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for developing the reservoir of the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project into a major tourism destination, with plans for luxury river cruises, boating, water sports and eco-tourism.

Khandu said the reservoir, which has nearly 45 km of backwaters spread across around 40 sq km, has the potential to emerge as a major attraction by combining adventure tourism, hospitality and local cultural experiences against the Himalayan landscape.

The chief minister discussed the proposal on Tuesday with Raga MLA Rotom Tebin, adviser to Hydropower Development Minister Ninong Ering, and experts in tourism and adventure-destination development. The discussions focused on exploring the reservoir's tourism potential and identifying ways to develop it as a destination.

"Imagine boating, luxury yacht cruises, floating hospitality, water sports, adventure activities and eco-tourism set against the spectacular Himalayan landscape," Khandu said in a post on X.

He also highlighted the area's ecological significance, particularly its Golden Mahseer habitat, and stressed the need to balance tourism development with conservation.

The proposal is part of the state government's broader plan to transform the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project pondage into a mountain-and-river tourism destination. The proposed model envisages eco-friendly infrastructure, river cruises, adventure activities, cultural tourism, inland fisheries and hospitality facilities.

On March 28, Khandu travelled nearly 45 km by high-speed boat along the Subansiri river, from the hydropower project site at Dollungmukh to the Sibe-Rite confluence in Kamle district. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyogyor, Ninong Ering and senior officials accompanied him during the journey, which was aimed at assessing the river's tourism potential.

The state government has also approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought technical support from several Union ministries, including tourism, power, jal shakti, ports, shipping and waterways, and development of northeastern region, to take the proposal forward.

The tourism blueprint draws inspiration from international destinations such as Phewa Lake in Nepal, Lake Como in Italy and Milford Sound in New Zealand.

According to the proposal, the project could generate more than 2,500 jobs, particularly for local youth, and attract over 1.5 lakh tourists annually in the medium term. A detailed project report is planned as an initial step, with local communities expected to play a central role in planning and implementation.

The initiative aims to expand the economic benefits of the hydropower project beyond electricity generation, creating opportunities in tourism, transport, hospitality, fisheries and other allied sectors.