Arunachal plans world-class tourism hub at Subansiri Lower pondage

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop the Subansiri Lower pondage into a world-class mountain-cum-river tourism hub.

The proposed project will be built around the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, a 2,000 MW facility and India’s largest hydroelectric project, which is expected to be fully commissioned by December this year. Officials said four units of the project are already operational.

According to an official communique, the tourism hub aims to integrate eco-tourism, adventure activities, cultural experiences and sustainable livelihood opportunities, while leveraging the region’s hydropower infrastructure.

The pondage created by the project is being seen as a unique opportunity to develop a high-value tourism ecosystem in one of the country’s most biodiverse river corridors.

Authorities said the initiative is expected to boost tourism, generate employment, and promote sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh.