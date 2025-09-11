Arunachal pledges Rs 5 crore to Himachal’s flood relief fund

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support flood-affected people in Himachal Pradesh.

The sanctioned amount will be transferred to the Himachal Pradesh Aapda Raahat Kosh–2025, an official fund established by the Himachal government to mobilize resources for large-scale relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the devastating floods.

Expressing concern over the widespread destruction and human suffering, CM Khandu emphasized the collective responsibility of states to extend help in times of crisis.



“Natural disasters do not recognize boundaries. At such moments, it is our duty as Indians to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in distress. This contribution is a humble step from the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards easing the suffering of those affected in Himachal Pradesh,” he said in a statement.

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a statewide campaign under the Aapda Raahat Kosh–2025 to generate resources for relief, rehabilitation, and timely assistance to the affected communities. Arunachal Pradesh’s contribution, officials noted, will strengthen these ongoing efforts and reflect inter-state solidarity in the face of natural calamities.