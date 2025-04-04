The Arunachal Pradesh government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping youth with high-quality skills and employment opportunities.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam announced a significant initiative to support job seekers, stating that those pursuing apprenticeships or employment outside the state will receive a one-year stipend under the extended State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, in addition to their regular salaries.

Dukam made this announcement at a felicitation event for food and beverage trainees who completed a two-month residential training programme in Itanagar. Congratulating the graduates, he encouraged them to remain dedicated to their professions. “Loving one’s job is the key to success and growth,” he said.

The training programme was a collaboration between the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Honda India Foundation, and Visan Foundation. A total of 30 trainees, including 25 women, participated in the course, with 25 securing job offers in private firms.

Advisor to the Skill Development Minister, Dr Mohesh Chai, lauded the graduates as the “brand ambassadors” of Arunachal Pradesh and urged them to positively represent the state. “You are the role models and inspirations, and your success will inspire other unemployed youth to follow in your footsteps,” he said.

Chai emphasised that skill development is crucial to tackling unemployment, highlighting the limited availability of government jobs. “Securing jobs in the private sector is the alternative to arrest unemployment. For this, our youth need to get skilled and be willing to venture out of the state for jobs,” he added.

Visan Foundation Managing Director Sangeeta Ranjit shared details of the training, stating that it was conducted under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in the food and beverage sector. She also confirmed that the trainees underwent assessments by the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Council.