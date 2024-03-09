In a significant move to enhance tourism and create employment opportunities in Mechukha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Mechukha Cultural Haat & Mechukha Adventure Park' project under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Destination Management Committee, unfolded at the tourist lodge in Barangang, Shi-Yomi district, where government officials, military personnel, local leaders and stakeholders converged to witness the milestone.

During the event, Chief Officer Dr. Nyato Doji highlighted the significance of tourism in Mechukha, emphasizing its potential to uplift the region's socio-economic landscape. Meanwhile, Lhalung GPC Dala Naksang highlighted the transformative impact of the upcoming project, emphasizing its role in creating employment avenues and boosting revenue for the locals and the state alike.

The project, poised to offer a blend of cultural experiences and adventurous escapades, holds promise in attracting tourists from far and wide, thereby bolstering Mechukha's position as a prominent tourist destination.

Among the dignitaries present were government officials, including 20th ITBP Deputy Commandant Dheraj Kumar and 13 Grenadier Commanding Officer Brig SC Basera, along with local representatives, homestay operators, hoteliers, and enthusiastic students.

The 'Mechukha Adventure Park' project is anticipated to not only provide a boost to the tourism sector but also to catalyze socio-economic development in Mechukha and contribute to the overall progress of the state.