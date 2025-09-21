Arunachal: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of two major hydro projects in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd September 2025 to lay the foundation stone for two significant hydroelectric projects being developed by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in Itanagar.



The projects, namely the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW), are estimated to cost over Rs 3,700 crore and are being executed in a joint venture with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. NEEPCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, will spearhead the initiatives aimed at tapping the state’s vast hydroelectric potential.



The Heo Hydro Electric Project, comprising 3 units of 80 MW each, is located in the Siyom sub-basin of Shi Yomi district and is expected to generate approximately 1,000 million units (MUs) of electricity annually. Meanwhile, the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project, with 3 units of 62 MW, is projected to generate around 803 MUs per year.



Officials highlight that these projects will play a crucial role in sustainable energy generation, creating employment opportunities, and accelerating socio-economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiatives are also anticipated to strengthen India’s clean energy ambitions and contribute significantly toward the country’s goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.



Since its inception in 1976, NEEPCO has been instrumental in the Northeast’s power sector, evolving into a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise. Post-2020, as a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, it operates with an installed capacity of 2,057 MW, leveraging a diversified portfolio of hydro, gas-based, and solar projects.



NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, contributes to nearly one-fourth of the nation’s power requirements, with an installed capacity of 83 GW and 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW from renewable sources. The company aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, aligning with India’s Net Zero goals.