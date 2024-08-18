The Arunachal Pradesh police arrested five persons in connection with the alleged confinement and rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Gandhi market area of Daporijo.

The alleged accused have been identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya alias Jack Sorum, and Nanesh Nayam.

According to the Daporijo Superintendent of Police (SP) Thutan Jamba, the victim was confined and raped for five days at Gandhi Market, Daporijo. The incident came to light after the victim's sister had filed a complaint on July 28.



The SP said, "Based on the FIR, a case was registered under Sections 137(2), 70(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act at Daporijo police station."

Furthermore, the police informed that the victim was rescued and medically examined. She has been handed over to her parents.

"All the five accused are currently in judicial custody after their police remand expired," the SP further added.

One of the prime accused was arrested on the day the FIR was filed, while the others were arrested on July 29, 2024.

The police have appealed to the public to come forward and report any such incidents. The swift action by the police has brought relief to the victim and her family.