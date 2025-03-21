A team from Itanagar Women Police Station arrested a 50-year-old man on March 21 in connection with a POCSO case from East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, Eka Rimo, had been evading arrest, and assistance was sought to apprehend him.

The team was formed following a request from OC WPS Seppa, East Kameng district, regarding the absconding accused in Case No. 02/2024, registered under Sections 376/326/506 IPC read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

Acting swiftly on the request, a team from WPS Itanagar, including SI Bamang Yakum, H/C Likha Tal, Ct. S. Pangtok, L/Ct. Junno Sangkey, H/C Patel Nikhil (CRPF), and Ct. Madi Walappa (CRPF), successfully apprehended the accused. Details on the case have not yet been disclosed.

Eka Rimo, son of Late Kali Rimo, is a resident of Fengche Rimo Village, East Kameng, and serves as an Assistant Engineer (AE) in the Transmission, Planning & Monitoring Zone in Itanagar.

The accused has been handed over to Seppa police for further necessary action.