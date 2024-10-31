Naharlagun police arrested Yakub Ali, 30, in Barpeta district of Assam for allegedly orchestrating a cryptocurrency investment scam that defrauded multiple victims. The arrest took place on October 29 following an extensive investigation.

Ali allegedly operated through two platforms - Vio5globel.com and the OKX App - where he promised investors substantial returns through a networking business scheme. Victims were shown virtual profits in their accounts but were unable to withdraw any funds.

After collecting significant investments, which were converted to USDT cryptocurrency through the OKX App, Ali reportedly shut down the Vio5globel.com platform and disappeared. Police tracked him to Chunbari Village in Barpeta using both technical surveillance and traditional police work.

A special police team led by SI Vivek Linggi, working under SP ICR Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and Inspector K Dev, conducted the arrest with support from Assam Police. The operation was carried out in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 81/24 under Section 420 IPC.

The accused has been remanded to five days of police custody by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Yupia, as investigators continue to probe the extent of the fraud scheme.