Arunachal Police arrest alleged drug peddler in Upper Siang, seize heroin and cannabis

Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yingkiong have arrested an alleged drug user-cum-peddler during an anti-narcotics operation aimed at curbing the spread of drugs in Upper Siang district.

Acting on specific information about the movement of a suspected peddler, Officer-in-Charge of Yingkiong Police Station, Inspector Kari Pertin, formed a team comprising SI Ojing Moyong, SI Kenjom Pertin, Head Constable T Lipir and Constable B Eko to conduct the operation.

The police team tracked down and apprehended the accused from the Yingkiong area. During the search, officials recovered suspected heroin and cannabis (ganja) from his possession. The seized contraband was taken into custody following legal procedures.

The operation was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Tailyang Tomo.

A case has been registered at Yingkiong Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway, Inspector Kari Pertin said.

Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug peddling and substance abuse in the district.

Kari Pertin also appealed to residents and civil society organisations in Upper Siang district to support police efforts in tackling the growing drug menace. He urged young people to stay away from drug addiction and encouraged the public to share any information related to narcotics activities with the Yingkiong Police Station.