Arunachal Police arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized over 51 grams of suspected heroin in two separate operations under Operation Dawn 2.0 on April 19.

Acting on a tip-off, Nirjuli police intercepted two men on a two-wheeler at Dikrong Colony. The suspects, Almaz Ali (20) and Ajaharul Islam (21), both from Assam, were caught with 30.42 grams of heroin hidden in 12 vials and a tobacco container.

In a separate raid near the Tarajuli railway station, Papu Hills police arrested a third suspect, Roshidul Hoque (27), also from Assam. An initial search recovered five vials of heroin. A follow-up search at his rented room in Yupia-II led to the discovery of 11 more vials, bringing the total to 21.03 grams.

Both cases have been registered under the NDPS Act. SP Naharlagun Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, praised the teams for their swift action and reiterated the force’s focus on curbing drug activity in the region.