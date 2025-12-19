Arunachal police arrest Bihar truck owner in Anjaw crash that killed 20 labourers

Police have arrested the owner of the mini-truck involved in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh gorge accident that killed 20 labourers, marking a major development in a case that has raised serious questions about illegal transport and safety lapses.

The accused, Bhushan Kumar Yadav, 36, was apprehended from Chapra in Bihar after allegedly absconding following the crash. The vehicle he owned plunged into a deep gorge in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, killing nearly all those on board.

Officials said Yadav has been booked for criminal negligence and multiple violations of motor vehicle laws, as carrying passengers in a goods vehicle is prohibited. With his arrest, the total number of people held in the case has risen to three. Earlier, police arrested two other accused on charges related to human trafficking and negligence.

The accident occurred on the night of December 8 on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road in Anjaw district. The mini-truck was carrying labourers from Assam’s Tinsukia district when it veered off the road and fell into a steep gorge near Lailiang, about 40 kilometres from the Hayuliang sub-division.

The tragedy came to light two days later when the lone survivor, Budheswar Deep, reached a Border Roads Task Force labour camp after trekking through difficult terrain for nearly two days. He alerted authorities, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation.

A coordinated effort involving the National Disaster Response Force, the Indian Army, the Border Roads Task Force, local police and the district administration was launched on December 11. After four days of intensive operations under challenging weather and terrain conditions, 20 bodies were recovered, and one survivor was rescued.

Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin confirmed that the search operation was formally concluded at 10 am on December 15. Initial reports had suggested more people were on board, but police later confirmed that 21 individuals, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle.

The survivor is currently undergoing treatment in Tinsukia, Assam. Authorities said all mortal remains have been handed over to families after completing legal formalities, and the NDRF team has been released from duty.

The district administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the investigation is ongoing to establish responsibility and prevent similar incidents in the future.