A jewellery scam was busted and the accused couple was arrested from Delhi with the assistance of Delhi police within 24 hours after the registration of case. Pasighat Police team arrested husband and wife about 1 PM on Saturday, who were detained by New Delhi a day earlier.

East Siang SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal said that a written FIR was received around 7 PM on June 27 at, from Yongge Tamut, 25, by Pasighat police station OC Insp. Ige Lollen that she had given ₹42,000 to one Rajan Kalikoty and his wife Saritra Sonar, who runs a jewelry shop opposite Solung ground and live in Tasung Building near Aane Hotel.

She had given the amount as an advance for making jewellery and was promised that it would be delivered in 25 days on March 29. But, she did not receive anything as the cheating couple ignored her calls and finally were found absent from their rented house.

On further enquiring throughout the market area, she learned that the couple had borrowed money from a few more people and did not repay. Other victims are Kamala Chettry, Pumam Chettry, and Bina Sonar, who came to the PS to lodge complaints.

Based on their statements, it was found that the accused couple had loaned money from several people with a promise to return it in due course of time with the intention of cheating. Thus, police have registered a case (No.88/24 U/S-420/120 B/34 IPC) against the couple and endorsed it to SI Kodak Dagium for investigation.

After a thorough probe under the supervision of the SP, the couple was tracked and apprehended from the rent of Kalpana Sharma, elder sister of Saritra Sonar, and brought to Pasighat.