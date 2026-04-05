Arunachal police arrest drug peddler with 140 grams of heroin in Naharlagun

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Naharlagun after police seized around 140 grams of heroin during a targeted operation on April 3, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence about illegal drug activity near the Helipad area, a team from Naharlagun Police Station launched a swift operation under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega.

The operation was led by SDPO Rishi Longdo and Officer-in-Charge Inspector K. Dev, along with other personnel.

The accused, identified as Kevin Nilling (36), attempted to escape on a scooter after spotting the police team. He was chased and apprehended near Yupia Road in Borum village by a constable, officials added.

The search, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, led to the recovery of 20 vials and nine cylindrical containers containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 140 grams. Police also seized Rs 44,490 in cash and the scooter used by the accused.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. Nilling, a resident of Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, has been taken into custody.

Police said further investigation is ongoing.